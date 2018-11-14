Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa will return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Anthony Lynn announced.

Lynn added that Bosa will practice in a limited capacity and start with individual drills.

Bosa has yet to play this season after injuring his left foot in August and missing all of Los Angeles' preseason games. The Pro Bowler re-injured his foot in the week leading up to the Chargers' season opener against the Chiefs.

The Chargers selected Bosa with the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2016 out of Ohio State. Bosa, 23, led the team with 10.5 sacks in 12 games in his rookie season before recording a team-high 12.5 sacks and starting all 16 games in 2017. He also earned his first Pro Bowl selection last year.

Los Angeles has gone 7-2 so far this season and sits in second place in the AFC West Division standings. The Chargers will host the Denver Broncos Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.