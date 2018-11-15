Report: Canadian Football League Adds Eighth Official to Monitor Hits to Helmet

The eighth official will be added for the Eastern and Western Finals on Sunday. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 15, 2018

The Canadian Football League announced on Thursday that it will add an eighth official for the Eastern and Western Finals on Sunday in an effort to protect against head injuries.

"An eighth official whose only responsibility is to watch for any blows delivered to the head or neck of a quarterback, one of the most vulnerable players on the field, will be added for this weekend’s Eastern and Western Finals and the 106th Grey Cup," a league statement said. 

The added official comes in the wake of a hit to the helmet of Saskatchewan quarterback Brandon Bridge in the CFL Western semifinals. Winnipeg defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat levied the hit on Bridge, but was not penalized.

“It is very important that this sort of potentially dangerous play is penalized on the field in addition to being subject to supplementary discipline," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said on Thursday. "Not only is it important to the integrity of the game, it can act as a deterrent." 

The eighth official will also by present at the Grey Cup on Nov. 25. 

