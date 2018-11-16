Quickly
- In the Colts and Texans, the AFC South features two of Week 11's best bets against the spread.
The Chiefs-Rams tilt on Monday night is the Week 11 headliner, but Sunday's slate features plenty of intriguing contests, too. Here are your betting plays for the afternoon games.
Carolina Panthers (-4.5) at Detroit Lions
1:00 p.m. ET
• Carolina is 2-8-1 against the spread over its past 11 games as a road favorite.
• Over the total is 3-0 in games Detroit has played at home against Carolina since the start of the 2005 season.
• NFL road teams are 0-4 against the spread when coming off a road loss since the start of this month.
Side: Lions (+4.5)
Confidence Level: Moderate (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)
Total: Over 49.5
Confidence Level: Moderate
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3)
1:00 p.m.
• Dallas is 10-2 against the spread when coming off a game in which the team gained 400 or more total yards since the start of the 2016.
• Over the total is 15-7 in games Atlanta has played as a home favorite since the start of the 2016 season.
• Atlanta was gashed for 211 rushing yards by Cleveland last Sunday, and the Dallas run game presents a more formidable challenge than what the Falcons saw in Cleveland.
Side: Cowboys (+3)
Confidence Level: Low
Total: Over 49.5
Confidence Level: Moderate
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5)
1:00 p.m.
• Indianapolis is 8-2 against the spread in home games played against Tennessee since the start of the 2008 season.
• Under the total is 7-3 in games Tennessee has played on the road against Indianapolis since the start of the 2008 season.
• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is 9-0 straight up and 8-1 against the spread when facing the Titans in his career.
Side: Colts (-1.5)
Confidence Level: Very High
Total: Over 51
Confidence Level: Very High
Houston Texans (-3) at Washington Redskins
1:00 p.m.
• Houston is 4-0 against the spread under head coach Bill O’Brien when coming off a bye week.
• Under the total is 10-4 in games Houston has played following a bye week since 2004.
• The big mismatch in this one would appear to be Houston’s front seven against a Redskins offensive line that’s been decimated by injuries with left tackle Trent Williams out along with starting guards Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao.
Side: Texans (-3)
Confidence Level: Extremely High
Total: Under 42
Confidence Level: Moderate
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (-2.5)
1:00 p.m.
• The road team is 4-0 against the spread in games the Giants have played against Tampa Bay since 2008.
• Under the total is 24-6 past the midway point of the season since the start of 2014 when the home team has a win percentage of less than or equal to 25% and the road has a losing record.
• The Giants are 2-9 against the spread since the start of last season in games in which the spread is between +3 and -3.
Side: Buccaneers (+2.5)
Confidence Level: Low
Total: Under 52.5
Confidence Level: Very High
Pittsburgh Steelers (-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
• Jacksonville is 8-3 against the spread in games played against Pittsburgh since the start of the 2002 season.
• Under the total is 11-2 in games Pittsburgh has played after a win by 14 or more points under head coach Mike Tomlin.
• The Jaguars are 8-0 against the spread when facing an AFC North opponent over the past four calendar years.
Side: Jaguars (+5)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Under 46.5
Confidence Level: High
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-7)
4:05 p.m.
• Denver is 5-2 against the spread in road games played against the Chargers since the start of the 2011 season.
• Under the total is 5-0 in games Denver has played on the road against the Chargers since the start of the 2013 season.
• The Chargers have averaged just 17 points per game versus the Broncos since the start of the 2014 season.
Side: Broncos (+7)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Under 46
Confidence Level: Extremely High
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (-5.5)
4:05 p.m.
• Arizona is 5-9 against the spread when facing an AFC team since the start of the 2015 season.
• Under the total is 7-0 in games Oakland has played against NFC teams since the start of last season.
• The Cardinals are 1-4 at home this season (having beaten only the 49ers) with a point differential of -55.
Side: Raiders (+5.5)
Confidence Level: Low
Total: Under 41
Confidence Level: High
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (-7.5)
4:25 p.m.
• New Orleans is 9-2 against the spread following three or more consecutive wins since the start of last season.
• Over the total is 7-1 in games Philadelphia has played as a road underdog under head coach Doug Pederson.
• The Eagles are 0-3 (against the spread and straight up) this season versus teams that currently have winning records.
Side: Saints (-7.5)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Over 56.5
Confidence Level: High