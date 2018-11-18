Watch: Alex Smith Carted Off the Field vs. Texans, Will Undergo Surgery

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Smith left the game in the third quarter against Houston after getting his leg caught during a sack.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 18, 2018

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith will have surgery immediately after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in Washington's 23–21 loss to Houston on Sunday, coach Jay Gruden announced

Smith, 34, exited the team's game against the Texans with 7:43 left in the third quarter after his leg was caught behind Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt during a sack. Smith was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. According to the CBS broadcast, Smith was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Quarterback Colt McCoy took his place.

Warning: This video contains disturbing images

Smith's injury prompted an immediate reaction from former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose NFL career ended after he broke his leg while being sacked by New York Giants linebackers Lawrence Taylor and Harry Carson during a game. Theismann suffered his injury exactly 33 years ago.

Smith went 13-of-28 for 135 yards and two interceptions before leaving the game. Smith's contract runs through 2022 in Washington.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)