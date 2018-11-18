Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith will have surgery immediately after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in Washington's 23–21 loss to Houston on Sunday, coach Jay Gruden announced.

Smith, 34, exited the team's game against the Texans with 7:43 left in the third quarter after his leg was caught behind Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt during a sack. Smith was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. According to the CBS broadcast, Smith was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Quarterback Colt McCoy took his place.

Warning: This video contains disturbing images

Not for faint of heart.#AlexSmith right lower leg/ankle. pic.twitter.com/SPgJQM618Z — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) November 18, 2018

Smith's injury prompted an immediate reaction from former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose NFL career ended after he broke his leg while being sacked by New York Giants linebackers Lawrence Taylor and Harry Carson during a game. Theismann suffered his injury exactly 33 years ago.

Alex’s leg is exactly like mine 33 yrs ago — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 18, 2018

Smith went 13-of-28 for 135 yards and two interceptions before leaving the game. Smith's contract runs through 2022 in Washington.