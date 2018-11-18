The Bengals head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens Sunday.

The AFC North is still up for grabs as both teams are looking for a late-season surge. The Bengals (5-4) sit in second place in the division behind the Steelers (6-2) and are coming off of a 51-14 loss to the Saints. Cincinnati's defense couldn't stop Drew Brees from throwing three touchdowns to move to second on the career list over Brett Favre.

Baltimore (4-5) only scored one touchdown two weeks ago in a 23-16 defeat to the Steelers, marking the Raven's third consecutive loss. They enter Sunday's game with plenty of rest coming off of a bye week.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

