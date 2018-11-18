How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch the Bengals vs. the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 18.

By Jenna West
November 18, 2018

The Bengals head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens Sunday.

The AFC North is still up for grabs as both teams are looking for a late-season surge. The Bengals (5-4) sit in second place in the division behind the Steelers (6-2) and are coming off of a 51-14 loss to the Saints. Cincinnati's defense couldn't stop Drew Brees from throwing three touchdowns to move to second on the career list over Brett Favre.

Baltimore (4-5) only scored one touchdown two weeks ago in a 23-16 defeat to the Steelers, marking the Raven's third consecutive loss. They enter Sunday's game with plenty of rest coming off of a bye week.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

