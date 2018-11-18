The Broncos earned their first AFC West road win since the 2015 season on Sunday when the team defeated the Chargers 23–22 on a last-second, game-winning field goal.

Down 22–20 with three seconds left, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus knocked in his 34-yard attempt to give the team the win. Wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton made crucial catches of 38 and 30 yards, respectively, on the final drive to set McManus up. It was McManus's first field goal since missing a game-winning boot against the Texans in Week 9.

McManus's game-winner completed Denver's come-from-behind victory. The team trailed 19–7 with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter when Von Miller picked off Philip Rivers and returned it 42 yards to the Los Angeles 18-yard line. Running back Royce Freeman got in the end zone three plays later to put Denver within a score of the Chargers.

The Broncos are now 4–6 on the year, while the Chargers fell to 7–3.