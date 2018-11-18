The Jaguars swiftly refuted an ESPN report that the team will "likely consider trading" All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the offseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Florida State product is "slowly but surely forcing the Jaguars into considering a blockbuster trade."

Ramsey was a key piece in the NFL's No. 2 defense last season, shutting down opposing receivers while tallying 63 tackles and four interceptions. Jacksonville's defense has seen a regression this season, ranking No. 10 in points allowed per game en route to a 3–6 record.

Ramsey made headlines on Monday when he tweeted, "When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me." He diffused concern on Thursday, saying he "want[s] to play for one team my whole career."

Jacksonville has Ramsey under contract through 2019. They also have a fifth-year option for 2020 before having to place the franchise tag on Ramsey or negotiate a new contract.

The Jaguars host the Steelers on Sunday. Kickoff from EverBank Field in Jacksonville is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.