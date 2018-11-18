Jaguars Refute ESPN Report That Team Will 'Consider Trading' All-Pro DB Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey has tallied seven interceptions in three seasons with Jacksonville. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 18, 2018

The Jaguars swiftly refuted an ESPN report that the team will "likely consider trading" All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the offseason. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Florida State product is "slowly but surely forcing the Jaguars into considering a blockbuster trade."

Ramsey was a key piece in the NFL's No. 2 defense last season, shutting down opposing receivers while tallying 63 tackles and four interceptions. Jacksonville's defense has seen a regression this season, ranking No. 10 in points allowed per game en route to a 3–6 record. 

Ramsey made headlines on Monday when he tweeted, "When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me." He diffused concern on Thursday, saying he "want[s] to play for one team my whole career."

Jacksonville has Ramsey under contract through 2019. They also have a fifth-year option for 2020 before having to place the franchise tag on Ramsey or negotiate a new contract.

The Jaguars host the Steelers on Sunday. Kickoff from EverBank Field in Jacksonville is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

