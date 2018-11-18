The Panthers went down in heartbreaking fashion during their 20-19 defeat to the Lions on Sunday.

Carolina failed to convert a potential go-ahead two-point conversion, electing to do so over attempting a potential game-tying extra point with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton found rookie wideout D.J. Moore on an eight-yard touchdown, setting up an opportunity to tie the game. But kicker Graham Gano had missed a 30-yard field goal and an extra-point try earlier in the contest, leading head coach Ron Rivera to keep his offense on the field for a two-point conversion.

You just can't get overthrows out of Cam Newton's game.



They lie there, dormant, just waiting for the moment to pop up and kill a game.



This has to be a completion. pic.twitter.com/b2JYTXkJxA — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 18, 2018

The Lions rushed four on the play, and the Panthers offensive line provided Newton a clean pocket, but the signal-caller didn't step into a pass intended for receiver Jarius Wright. The ball sailed well over his head.

Carolina failed to recover an onside kick attempt, allowing Detroit to exhaust the remainder of the clock. With the loss, the Panthers dropped to 6-4 while the Lions improved to 4-6.