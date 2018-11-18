The NFL regular season is approaching its final stretch as teams take the field for the final Sunday before Thanksgiving in Week 11.

For the second time this season, six teams are on bye, meaning there will be a little less football to watch.

The same few players who have been protesting racial inequality in the United States to start the season have been keeping up with their efforts. This week, Dolphins Kenny Still, Albert Wilson and Robert Quinn are on bye, but Eric Reid of the Panthers will play Sunday.

Get a breakdown of all the players who protested social inequalities this week.

Cowboys vs. Falcons

All players stood for the national anthem.

Panthers vs. Lions

Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Titans vs. Colts

All players stood for the national anthem.

Buccaneers vs. Giants

All players stood for the national anthem.

Texans vs. Redskins

All players stood for the national anthem.

Steelers vs. Jaguars

All players stood for the national anthem.

Bengals vs. Ravens

All players stood for the national anthem.