Titans DC Dean Pees Transported to Hospital During Game vs. Colts

Paramedics tended to Pees during the Titans' game against the Colts.

By Kaelen Jones
November 18, 2018

Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was hospitalized after experiencing a medical issue during the first half of Tennessee's game against the Colts, the team announced.

"He was tended to by medical personnel and was transported to a local hospital for further observation," the Titans said in a statement.

According to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, paramedics entered the press box at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and attended to Pees while he was in the coaching box. He was taken away in a wheelchair.

