How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Vikings vs. Bears on Sunday, Nov. 18.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 18, 2018

The Bears welcome their NFC North rival Vikings to Soldier Field for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. 

Chicago will look for its fourth straight win after beating the Lions 34–22 last week. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns, snapping a 10-game losing streak against division opponents. The Bears (6–3) welcomed star pass rusher Khalil Mack back after he missed two games with an injury. He recorded two of the Bears' six sacks.

The Vikings (5–3–1) will be fresh after coming off a bye week. In their last game, they beat the Lions 24–9. The Minnesota defense recorded a franchise record 10 sacks against Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)