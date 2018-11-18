The Bears welcome their NFC North rival Vikings to Soldier Field for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Chicago will look for its fourth straight win after beating the Lions 34–22 last week. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns, snapping a 10-game losing streak against division opponents. The Bears (6–3) welcomed star pass rusher Khalil Mack back after he missed two games with an injury. He recorded two of the Bears' six sacks.

The Vikings (5–3–1) will be fresh after coming off a bye week. In their last game, they beat the Lions 24–9. The Minnesota defense recorded a franchise record 10 sacks against Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.