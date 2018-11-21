Chicago Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel is likely to start instead of Mitch Trubisky during the team's Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Trubisky suffered a shoulder bruise in the fourth quarter of last week's 25–20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. If this week's game was on Sunday, Trubisky would "probably play," according to Rapoport.

The Bears listed Trubisky as doubtful for Thursday's game on their injury report after he did not participate in this week's three practices.

The 24-year-old has made 22 consecutive starts for the Bears since taking over as the starter in Week 5 last season. If Daniel starts Thursday, it will mark his first start for Chicago.

Daniel is 1-1 in career NFL starts and last started in 2014 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He hasn't thrown a pass in a NFL game since 2016 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears visit the Lions Thursday and kickoff for the Thanskgiving Day showdown is slated for 12:30 p.m. on CBS.