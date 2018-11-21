Cowboys rookie receiver Michael Gallup is expected to play on Thursday when Dallas takes on the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving despite his brother's sudden death just days ago, 247 Sports' Mike Fisher reports.

Gallup remained in his hometown of Atlanta after the Cowboys beat the Falcons, 22-19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last Sunday. One of Gallup's sisters found the 22-year-old star in the locker room after the game to break the news about his brother's apparent suicide. He remained in Atlanta as arrangements were made but returned to the Cowboys' locker room on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's rivalry game, per Fisher.

"We found out after the ball game his brother had committed suicide," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday morning on KRLD-FM. "Obviously a very personal matter. We're all behind Michael and supporting him and his family, and this is a very challenging time for him, a tragic situation. You try your best to show him love, care and support any way you can."

Gallup is the youngest of eight children, six of whom were adopted. He remained silent on the matter as he mourned with his family throughout the week. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued a separate statement Monday.

"Our team and our entire organization are deeply saddened by the news of Michael's loss," Jones said. "His family is our family. We share in the grief and pain that comes with something so personal and tragic. We offer our support, care and comfort for Michael, and we ask that all of those who have sons and daughters and brothers and sisters join us in keeping Michael and his wonderful family in their thoughts and prayers."

Gallup broke his silence on Wednesday by taking to Twitter to thank Cowboys nation for their support.

"I want to thank my teammates, the Cowboys family, friends & fans for their love and support," he wrote. "It means so much that y’all are here for me and my family during this time."

He will return to Atlanta after Thursday's game for the funeral, which has been set for Friday, per KRLD-FM.

Gallup played 52 snaps in the win over Atlanta, the most of any receiver. The Cowboys took the rookie in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Colorado State. Gallup has tallied 285 yards on 16 receptions this season so far for one touchdown.