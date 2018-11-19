Michael Gallup reportedly learned of his brother's apparent suicide while the Cowboys wide receiver was in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium locker room on Sunday, according to 247Sports.

Gallup is the youngest of eight kids. Six are adopted, including Gallup. Gallup was reportedly told about his brother's passing by his sister inside the locker room. According to ESPN, he was seen being consoled by Cowboys wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal.

Gallup had several family members and friends in attendance for Sunday's contest since his family is from nearby Monroe, Ga., which is located roughly 45 miles away from Atlanta.

He made one catch for 10 yards in the 22–19 win over the Falcons.