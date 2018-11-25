Watch: Dolphins' Xavien Howard Records Two Interceptions in 14 Seconds

Howard recorded interceptions on back-to-back plays during the Dolphins' contest against the Colts.

By Kaelen Jones
November 25, 2018

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard recorded two interceptions in the span of 14 seconds against the Colts on Sunday.

Howard first picked off Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck with just under a minute remaining in the second quarter. The snag snuffed out a potential scoring drive prior to the end of the first half.

Miami was unable to capitalize on the ensuing possession and fumbled the ball back to the Colts. But on the first play of their drive, Howard intercepted Luck on a pass intended for tight end Eric Ebron.

The Dolphins and Colts went into halftime tied at 14 apiece. You can follow the game live here.

