Watch: Bills, Jaguars Brawl After Donte Moncrief Touchdown Grab

Leonard Fournette and Shaq Lawson were both ejected. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 25, 2018

Jaguars receiver Donte Moncrief caught a jump-ball touchdown over Bills cornerback Levi Wallace on Sunday, putting Jacksonville up 21–14 late in the third quarter at New Era Field in Buffalo. The two players fought for the ball near the left pylon following the catch, and tempers quickly flared between the two teams. 

As Moncrief and Wallace laid on the ground, the two teams spilled toward the sideline edge, brawling near the fans in the left corner near the end zone.

Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette ran off the sidelines and into the fight with his helmet on. He and Buffalo linebacker Shaq Lawson traded punches, leading to ejections for both players.

Both teams entered the matchup 3–7. It's been a particularly frustrating season for the Jaguars, who reached the AFC title game in 2017. 

