NFL Week 12 Injury Report: Andy Dalton Suffers Thumb Injury vs. Browns

Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 12 in the NFL.

By Michael Shapiro
November 25, 2018

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots - Back (Questionable)

Michel struggled to come off the field after a hit against the Jets. He returned in the second half and scored a touchdown. 

Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals - Thumb (Questionable)

Dalton injured his thumb in the third quarter vs. Cleveland. He was replaced by Jeff Driskell and is questionable to return. 

Demar Dotson, RT, Buccaneers - Knee (Out)

Tampa Bay's starting right tackle injured his knee and hamstring in the first half vs. San Francisco. He will not return. 

Michael Bennett, DE, Eagles - Foot (Questionable)

Bennett was ruled questionable to return against the Giants during the first half. 

Jacquies Smith, DE, Raiders - Achilles (Out)

Smith injured his achilles in the first half at Baltimore. He will not return. 

 

