Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 12 in the NFL.
Sony Michel, RB, Patriots - Back (Questionable)
Michel struggled to come off the field after a hit against the Jets. He returned in the second half and scored a touchdown.
Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals - Thumb (Questionable)
Dalton injured his thumb in the third quarter vs. Cleveland. He was replaced by Jeff Driskell and is questionable to return.
Demar Dotson, RT, Buccaneers - Knee (Out)
Tampa Bay's starting right tackle injured his knee and hamstring in the first half vs. San Francisco. He will not return.
Michael Bennett, DE, Eagles - Foot (Questionable)
Bennett was ruled questionable to return against the Giants during the first half.
Jacquies Smith, DE, Raiders - Achilles (Out)
Smith injured his achilles in the first half at Baltimore. He will not return.