Which NFL Players Protested Racial Injustice During the National Anthem in Week 12?

Get a roundup of all the NFL players who protested racial injustice with a demonstration during the national anthem in Week 12 of the 2018 season.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 25, 2018

Week 12 of the NFL season continued on Sunday after three games on Thanksgiving Thursday.

This is the last week any teams will be on bye this season.

Despite talk all offseason of a new policy regarding player conduct during the national anthem, the NFL has stayed quiet all season after deciding it would not change the policy.

The Salute to Service campaign the NFL has been promoting the past couple weeks has come to an end.

Jaguars vs. Bills

All players stood for the national anthem.

Browns vs. Bengals

All players stood for the national anthem.

Patriots vs. Jets

All players stood for the national anthem.

Giants vs. Eagles

All players stood for the national anthem.

49ers vs. Buccaneers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Panthers vs. Seahawks

Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States, and Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown and defensive ends Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson remained in the locker room during the anthem to protest police brutality, racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Raiders vs. Ravens

All players stood for the national anthem.

