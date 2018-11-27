Watch: Jeopardy! Questions if Lions Can Win Super Bowl by 2030

Can the Lions win a Super Bowl by 2030 though?

By Khadrice Rollins
November 27, 2018

Monday's episode of Jeopardy! made us all think about just when the Detroit Lions will ever win a Super Bowl.

It's no secret the Lions have yet to capture a Super Bowl title. They have won four NFL Championships, but the most recent came in 1957, about 10 years before the first Super Bowl was played.

It's been a long time since the Lions could call themselves the champs, and with a 4-7 record this season that has them last in the NFC North, it seems like Detroit will have to wait some more before getting that title. But just how much longer will Lions fans need to wait?

The ABC game show made us ponder this thought by mentioning Detroit's lack of a Super Bowl in the category "Predictions by 2030."

It seems like the Lions would have to win a Super Bowl at some point if the NFL continues to exist. But will they do it in 12 years?

The Lions are one of four franchises along with the Browns, Jaguars and Texans to have never even played in the Super Bowl.

Let's see if they can at least reach one before we start predicting if they can finally win one.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)