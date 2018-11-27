Monday's episode of Jeopardy! made us all think about just when the Detroit Lions will ever win a Super Bowl.

It's no secret the Lions have yet to capture a Super Bowl title. They have won four NFL Championships, but the most recent came in 1957, about 10 years before the first Super Bowl was played.

It's been a long time since the Lions could call themselves the champs, and with a 4-7 record this season that has them last in the NFC North, it seems like Detroit will have to wait some more before getting that title. But just how much longer will Lions fans need to wait?

The ABC game show made us ponder this thought by mentioning Detroit's lack of a Super Bowl in the category "Predictions by 2030."

The #Lions have struggled so much throughout their history that even tonight's Jeopardy episode threw shade at them:

It seems like the Lions would have to win a Super Bowl at some point if the NFL continues to exist. But will they do it in 12 years?

The Lions are one of four franchises along with the Browns, Jaguars and Texans to have never even played in the Super Bowl.

Let's see if they can at least reach one before we start predicting if they can finally win one.