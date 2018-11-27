Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson will likely have the chance to lead the Ravens to their third straight win when the team takes on the Falcons on Sunday.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Ravens plan to start Jackson for their Week 13 matchup in Atlanta in place of an injured Joe Flacco. Flacco is still nursing a hip injury and has yet to be cleared for game action. Flacco's status could change later in the week, Garafolo reported, but Jackson will remain the starter for the time being.

Jackson led Baltimore to a 24–21 victory over the Bengals in Week 11 during his first regular-season start, snapping the Ravens' three-game losing streak. The Louisville product only threw for 150 yards on the afternoon but rushed for 119 yards on 26 carries.

Jackson continued to revive Baltimore's rushing attack in the team's 34–17 win over Oakland last week by contributing 71 yards and a score on the ground. He also threw for 178 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Ravens averaged just 92.7 rushing yards in nine games with Flacco under center. With Jackson at the helm, the team is averaging 254.5 yards on the ground.

Despite Jackson's success and the Ravens' current winning streak, the team has not yet decided if Jackson will start for the remainder of the season.