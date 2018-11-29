Cowboys Defeat Saints in Defensive Struggle on Thursday Night Football

The Saints were held scoreless in the first half for the first time in 71 games.

By Emily Caron
November 29, 2018

The Cowboys handed the Saints their second loss of the season on Thursday nightdefeating New Orleans 13–10.

Cowboys scored first at AT&T Stadium, putting three points on the board with a field goal in the opening quarter. Dallas built its lead later in the frame, closing the first quarter with a touchdown by running back Ezekiel Elliott. 

A slow first half full of mistakes was capped off by another field goal by the Cowboys, sending the Saints into halftime trailing by 13. Dallas's defense held New Orleans's offense to 59 total yards in the first half, the fewest total yards the Saints have produced through two quarters since 2002.

After being shut out in the first half for the first time in 71 games, New Orleans put up a field goal with just over 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. 

The Saints finally found the end zone nine minutes later when quarterback Drew Brees connected with wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on a 30-yard strike, bringing New Orleans within three and making Brees the first quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns in 10 seasons.

Dallas didn't relent as the Saints gained steam, maintaining pressure on the league's top-ranked team throughout the final quarter of play. Prescott orchestrated a 14-play, 65-yard drive to kill almost seven minutes of potential comeback time for New Orleans before a sack forced a fumble. 

The Saints recovered the loose ball, but the Cowboys' defense picked off Brees's second pass of the ensuing drive, securing the 13–10 win for Dallas.

The Cowboys, now 7–5, return to action against the Eagles on Dec. 9. New Orleans's next opponent is Tampa Bay.

