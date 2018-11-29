Deion Sanders has some advice for Browns rookie Baker Mayfield: don't forget the NFL is a business.

The Browns quarterback, who was the AFC's Offensive Rookie of the Month for November, criticized former Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson for joining the Bengals after Sunday's 35–20 Browns victory over Cincinnati.

Sanders weighed in on the controversy during Thursday's edition of First Take, saying the quarterback is "still caught up in the college mindset."

“[Mayfield] does not understand that this is a business," the eight-time Pro Bowler said on ESPN. "First of all, Hue Jackson didn’t want to leave. He was the head coach. He didn’t want to leave Cleveland, they forced him out. Now, just so happens another brother, Marvin Lewis, thank god, took care of him. That’s what we supposed to do. Now Baker’s upset because he’s still caught up in the college mindset that you betrayed me."

He also added some advice: "Be careful how you treat people at this game of professionalism. Because you never know when your paths may cross again."

Sanders also said it took him time to adjust to the NFL during his rookie season in 1989.

Jackson was fired by Cleveland on Oct. 29 after going 3–36 in three seasons with the Browns. Cleveland is 2–1 since Jackson's firing, and will look to earn a third-straight win at Houston on Sunday.