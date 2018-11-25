Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't appear too happy about former head coach Hue Jackson's defection to the Bengals following Sunday's 35-20 win.

The meeting marked the first time Cleveland had faced Cincinnati since Jackson joined Marvin Lewis's coaching staff as a special assistant after Jackson was fired as the Browns coach earlier this season.

"Left Cleveland and goes down to Cincinnati... I don’t know," Mayfield told reporters. "It’s just somebody that was in our locker room asking for us to play for him and then goes to a different team we play twice a year. Everyone can have their spin on it, but that’s how I feel."

#Browns Baker Mayfield admitted he didn’t like Hue Jackson defecting to the #Bengals so soon. Gave him a chilly reception pic.twitter.com/hF480gMc7N — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 25, 2018

Jackson was spotted finding Mayfield, who threw for four touchdowns in the victory, following the win and shaking the rookie's hand.

Cleveland's win ended a 25-game road losing streak and improved its record to 4-6-1 on the season.

The Browns will host the Bengals in Week 16 on Dec. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium.