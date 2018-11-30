Quickly
- The Browns and Bills are two of this week's best bets against the spread.
After a lackluster slate last weekend, plenty of exciting matchups are on the board for Week 13. Here are your betting plays for Sunday afternoon's games.
Indianapolis Colts (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 p.m. ET
• Jacksonville is 1–8–1 against the spread since the start of 2017 when facing teams allowing a completion percentage of at least 64%.
• Under the total is 10–1 in games Indianapolis has played in the second half of the season since the midway point of 2017.
• Cody Kessler will make his first start for the Jaguars in place of a benched Blake Bortles.
Side: Colts (-4)
Confidence Level: Moderate (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)
Total: Under 47
Confidence Level: Very High
Carolina Panthers (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 p.m.
• Carolina is 13–4 against the spread under head coach Ron Rivera when coming off back-to-back losses against the spread.
• Under the total is 18–9 in games Tampa Bay has played during the month of December since the start of the 2012 season.
• Carolina is 5–0 against the spread in games played at Tampa Bay since the start of the 2013 season.
Side: Panthers (-3.5)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Under 55.5
Confidence Level: Very High
Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons (-1.5)
1:00 p.m.
• Atlanta is 7–2 against the spread as a home underdog since the start of the 2013 season.
• Under the total is 11–3 since the start of last season in games Atlanta has played against teams with a winning record.
• Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson makes his first NFL road start after a pair of easy matchups vs. Cincinnati and Oakland.
Side: Falcons (-1.5)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Under 48
Confidence Level: Extremely High
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-6)
1:00 p.m.
• Houston is 1–8 against the spread in December games since the start of the 2016 season.
• Under the total is 7–1 in games Houston has played against Cleveland since the start of the 2004 season.
• A Cleveland win would give the Browns as many wins in their past three games as in 40 games under Hue Jackson.
Side: Browns (+6)
Confidence Level: Very High
Total: Under 47.5
Confidence Level: High
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (-4)
1:00 p.m.
• Buffalo is 7–3 against the spread in games played against Miami since the start of the 2013 season.
• Over the total is 8-1 in home games Miami has played since the start of 2016 against teams with a losing record.
• The Dolphins have scored an average of only 18 points per game vs. Buffalo in their 12 meetings since 2012.
Side: Bills (+4)
Confidence Level: Very High
Total: Over 40.5
Confidence Level: High
Chicago Bears (-4) at New York Giants
1:00 p.m.
• The Giants are 3–7 against the spread as a home underdog since the start of last season.
• Under the total is 22–10 in games the Giants have played as an underdog since the start of the 2016 season.
• The biggest mismatch in this one appears to be Chicago’s pass rush against New York’s beleaguered offensive line.
Side: Bears (-4)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Under 45
Confidence Level: High
Denver Broncos (-5) at Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 p.m.
• Cincinnati is 0-6 ATS since the start of last season when facing teams that allow an average of at least 6.0 yards per play.
• Over the total is 4–1–1 in games Denver has played against Cincinnati since the start of the 2011 season.
• Jeff Driskel under center plus Hue Jackson and Marvin Lewis on the sidelines are the ingredients for a disaster.
Side: Broncos (-5)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Over 44
Confidence Level: Moderate
Los Angeles Rams (-10) at Detroit Lions
1:00 p.m.
• Detroit is 2–8 ATS in the second half of the season when facing a team with a winning record since the midway point of 2016.
• Over the total is 4–1 in Rams road games following a bye week since the start of the 2010 season.
• Detroit has gone a woeful 9-21 against the spread in December games since the start of the 2011 season.
Side: Rams (-10)
Confidence Level: Low
Total: Over 55
Confidence Level: Moderate
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers (-14)
1:00 p.m.
• Arizona is 8–1 against the spread when coming off back-to-back losses since the start of last season.
• Over the total is 11–3 since the start of 2016 in games Green Bay has played against opponents with a losing record.
• This is only the second road game for Arizona this season against an opponent with a losing record.
Side: Cardinals (+14)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Over 44.5
Confidence Level: High
Kansas City Chiefs (-15) at Oakland Raiders
4:05 p.m.
• Kansas City is 12–3 against the spread when facing an AFC West opponent since the start of the 2016 season.
• Over the total is 4–1 in games Oakland has played at home against Kansas City since the start of the 2013 season.
• The pre-Patrick Mahomes Chiefs scored an average of 33.2 points per game over their last five trips to Oakland.
Side: Chiefs (-15)
Confidence Level: Low
Total: Over 55.5
Confidence Level: Low
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans (-8)
4:05 p.m.
• Tennessee is 2–5 against the spread as a favorite of 7 or more points since the start of the 2010 season.
• Under the total is 5–0 in games the Jets have played coming off a double-digit loss under head coach Todd Bowles.
• The Jets have gone 7–3 straight up and 8–2 against the spread over the team’s past 10 games against the Titans.
Side: Jets (+8)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Under 40.5
Confidence Level: Moderate
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-10)
4:25 p.m.
• Seattle is 12–2 against the spread in games played against San Francisco since the start of the 2011 season.
• Under the total is 8–3 in games Seattle has played against San Francisco since the start of the 2013 season.
• Seattle has won nine straight games against San Francisco by an average margin of 11 points per game.
Side: Seahawks (-10)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Under 46
Confidence Level: Extremely High
Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots (-5)
4:25 p.m.
• New England is 13–3 against the spread since the start of 2016 vs. teams that average at least 235 passing yards per game.
• Over the total is 7–3 since the start of 2016 in New England home games with a total between 45.5 and 49 points.
• Minnesota has yet to beat an opponent this season that currently has a winning record.
Side: Patriots (-5)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Over 48.5
Confidence Level: High