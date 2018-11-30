After a lackluster slate last weekend, plenty of exciting matchups are on the board for Week 13. Here are your betting plays for Sunday afternoon's games.

Indianapolis Colts (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 p.m. ET

• Jacksonville is 1–8–1 against the spread since the start of 2017 when facing teams allowing a completion percentage of at least 64%.

• Under the total is 10–1 in games Indianapolis has played in the second half of the season since the midway point of 2017.

• Cody Kessler will make his first start for the Jaguars in place of a benched Blake Bortles.

Side: Colts (-4)

Confidence Level: Moderate (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)

Total: Under 47

Confidence Level: Very High

Carolina Panthers (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 p.m.

• Carolina is 13–4 against the spread under head coach Ron Rivera when coming off back-to-back losses against the spread.

• Under the total is 18–9 in games Tampa Bay has played during the month of December since the start of the 2012 season.

• Carolina is 5–0 against the spread in games played at Tampa Bay since the start of the 2013 season.

Side: Panthers (-3.5)

Confidence Level: Moderate

Total: Under 55.5

Confidence Level: Very High

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons (-1.5)

1:00 p.m.

• Atlanta is 7–2 against the spread as a home underdog since the start of the 2013 season.

• Under the total is 11–3 since the start of last season in games Atlanta has played against teams with a winning record.

• Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson makes his first NFL road start after a pair of easy matchups vs. Cincinnati and Oakland.

Side: Falcons (-1.5)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 48

Confidence Level: Extremely High

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-6)

1:00 p.m.

• Houston is 1–8 against the spread in December games since the start of the 2016 season.

• Under the total is 7–1 in games Houston has played against Cleveland since the start of the 2004 season.

• A Cleveland win would give the Browns as many wins in their past three games as in 40 games under Hue Jackson.

Side: Browns (+6)

Confidence Level: Very High

Total: Under 47.5

Confidence Level: High

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (-4)

1:00 p.m.

• Buffalo is 7–3 against the spread in games played against Miami since the start of the 2013 season.

• Over the total is 8-1 in home games Miami has played since the start of 2016 against teams with a losing record.

• The Dolphins have scored an average of only 18 points per game vs. Buffalo in their 12 meetings since 2012.

Side: Bills (+4)

Confidence Level: Very High

Total: Over 40.5

Confidence Level: High

Chicago Bears (-4) at New York Giants

1:00 p.m.

• The Giants are 3–7 against the spread as a home underdog since the start of last season.

• Under the total is 22–10 in games the Giants have played as an underdog since the start of the 2016 season.

• The biggest mismatch in this one appears to be Chicago’s pass rush against New York’s beleaguered offensive line.

Side: Bears (-4)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 45

Confidence Level: High

Denver Broncos (-5) at Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 p.m.

• Cincinnati is 0-6 ATS since the start of last season when facing teams that allow an average of at least 6.0 yards per play.

• Over the total is 4–1–1 in games Denver has played against Cincinnati since the start of the 2011 season.

• Jeff Driskel under center plus Hue Jackson and Marvin Lewis on the sidelines are the ingredients for a disaster.

Side: Broncos (-5)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Over 44

Confidence Level: Moderate

Los Angeles Rams (-10) at Detroit Lions

1:00 p.m.

• Detroit is 2–8 ATS in the second half of the season when facing a team with a winning record since the midway point of 2016.

• Over the total is 4–1 in Rams road games following a bye week since the start of the 2010 season.

• Detroit has gone a woeful 9-21 against the spread in December games since the start of the 2011 season.

Side: Rams (-10)

Confidence Level: Low

Total: Over 55

Confidence Level: Moderate

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers (-14)

1:00 p.m.

• Arizona is 8–1 against the spread when coming off back-to-back losses since the start of last season.

• Over the total is 11–3 since the start of 2016 in games Green Bay has played against opponents with a losing record.

• This is only the second road game for Arizona this season against an opponent with a losing record.

Side: Cardinals (+14)

Confidence Level: Moderate

Total: Over 44.5

Confidence Level: High

Kansas City Chiefs (-15) at Oakland Raiders

4:05 p.m.

• Kansas City is 12–3 against the spread when facing an AFC West opponent since the start of the 2016 season.

• Over the total is 4–1 in games Oakland has played at home against Kansas City since the start of the 2013 season.

• The pre-Patrick Mahomes Chiefs scored an average of 33.2 points per game over their last five trips to Oakland.

Side: Chiefs (-15)

Confidence Level: Low

Total: Over 55.5

Confidence Level: Low

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans (-8)

4:05 p.m.

• Tennessee is 2–5 against the spread as a favorite of 7 or more points since the start of the 2010 season.

• Under the total is 5–0 in games the Jets have played coming off a double-digit loss under head coach Todd Bowles.

• The Jets have gone 7–3 straight up and 8–2 against the spread over the team’s past 10 games against the Titans.

Side: Jets (+8)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 40.5

Confidence Level: Moderate

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-10)

4:25 p.m.

• Seattle is 12–2 against the spread in games played against San Francisco since the start of the 2011 season.

• Under the total is 8–3 in games Seattle has played against San Francisco since the start of the 2013 season.

• Seattle has won nine straight games against San Francisco by an average margin of 11 points per game.

Side: Seahawks (-10)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 46

Confidence Level: Extremely High

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots (-5)

4:25 p.m.

• New England is 13–3 against the spread since the start of 2016 vs. teams that average at least 235 passing yards per game.

• Over the total is 7–3 since the start of 2016 in New England home games with a total between 45.5 and 49 points.

• Minnesota has yet to beat an opponent this season that currently has a winning record.

Side: Patriots (-5)

Confidence Level: Moderate

Total: Over 48.5

Confidence Level: High