Bengals receiver A.J. Green was carted off the field against the Broncos on Sunday after injuring his foot. Green has been ruled out by the team.

AJ Green non-contact foot injury pic.twitter.com/gGrl7QwYDt — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 2, 2018

The seven-time Pro Bowler made his first appearance since Oct. 28 on Sunday. Green had missed the last three games with a toe injury. He has 45 catches and six touchdowns on the season.

Cincinnati's offense struggled without Green in the lineup. The Bengals averaged 18.3 points per game in the month of November, a mark that would rank No. 27 in the NFL over the course of the season.

