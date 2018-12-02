Watch: Bill Belichick, Vikings WR Adam Thielen Get in Heated Exchange

The Patriots coach cursed out the Vikings wideout in a fiery sideline exchange. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 02, 2018

Things got heated between Bill Belichick and Adam Thielen during the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 24–10 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

After Vikings running back Latavius Murray took the ball up the middle for a fourth-down conversion, Patriots' defender Patrick Chung went down with an injury, giving New England more time to decide if it wanted to challenge the play. Belichick reached into his sock for the red flag, and Thielen immediately decided to shout his disapproval, yelling "That's bull----."

Belichick, looking in Thielen's direction, fired back. 

"Shut the f--- up," he shouted.

Thielen was held back as the two exchanged verbal blows, and Belichick ultimately lost the challenge on the fourth-down play. Minnesota was unable to keep up with New England on the scoreboard, however, and fell to 6–5–1 after the loss.

The Patriots (9–3) will travel to Miami next week for an AFC East matchup against the Dolphins (6–6).

 

