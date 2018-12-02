Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes got into a heated argument with an NFL official on Sunday after the team's 21–17 loss against Miami.

In a video posted by Spectrum News sports anchor Jon Scott, Hughes was caught confronting an official in Hard Rock Stadium's tunnel to the locker room after the game. The video shows Hughes yelling at the official and accusing him of calling Hughes a "b----."

"You call me a b----, I'll catch you," Hughes can be heard saying. "Trust me, I'll catch you, guaranteed."

Jerry Hughes runs off field and straight to officials, getting in the face of one in particular. Clearly something said that set Hughes off. #Bills pic.twitter.com/4uuqHL9mLM — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 2, 2018

Teammate John Miller rushed in to restrain Hughes during the confrontation. As the two walked off to the locker room, Hughes can be heard saying, "I'm going to knock his ass out when I see him. I'm going to hurry up and get dressed. He called me a b----."

Hughes later told reporters in the locker room that the confrontation did not occur, adding that he did "not recall" if the official called him a "b----" during the game.

Here's the conversation with Jerry Hughes afterwards about confrontation.



When asked specifically about it Hughes repeatedly says "I'd love to see the video." #Bills pic.twitter.com/2IdNoKzy2W — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 2, 2018

"Who did? I did what? What did I say?" Hughes said. "If I did go up to the official, what did I say?"

Hughes then refuted the claim that video of the incident existed, telling reporters "I would love to see the video."

According to NFL Network's Austin Knoblauch, the league will review the incident.

The Bills (4–8) host the Jets (3–8) next week.