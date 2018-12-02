Keenan Allen was in the right place at the right time for a wild touchdown grab during the third quarter of the Chargers' matchup with the Steelers.

Down 23–7 with 1:49 left in the quarter, Philip Rivers threw a 10-yarder into the end zone but found some traffic en route to his target. Rivers's pass deflected off of two Steelers defenders colliding before Allen, positioned behind the play, reached forward and hauled in the score off of the bounce.

The wild grab added six points to the scoreboard before Rivers found tight end Antonio Gates for the ensuing two-point conversion.

The Chargers (8–3) are currently playing for a wild-card spot while the Steelers (7–3–1) hope to stay in control of the AFC North for their own berth in the playoffs.