Watch: Keenan Allen Hauls in Touchdown Over Two Steelers Defenders

Allen caught the ball as it bounced his way in the end zone to cut into Pittsburgh's lead.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 02, 2018

Keenan Allen was in the right place at the right time for a wild touchdown grab during the third quarter of the Chargers' matchup with the Steelers.

Down 23–7 with 1:49 left in the quarter, Philip Rivers threw a 10-yarder into the end zone but found some traffic en route to his target. Rivers's pass deflected off of two Steelers defenders colliding before Allen, positioned behind the play, reached forward and hauled in the score off of the bounce.

The wild grab added six points to the scoreboard before Rivers found tight end Antonio Gates for the ensuing two-point conversion. 

The Chargers (8–3) are currently playing for a wild-card spot while the Steelers (7–3–1) hope to stay in control of the AFC North for their own berth in the playoffs.

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)