Watch: Odell Beckham Launches Touchdown Pass vs. Bears

The touchdown pass was Beckham's second of the season.

By Michael Shapiro
December 02, 2018

Odell Beckham temporarily replaced quarterback Eli Manning for the Giants on Sunday, slinging a touchdown pass in the third quarter to take a 17-14 lead over the Bears. 

Beckham received a pitch from Manning just ahead of midfield, and reversed course as he approached the right sideline. The three-time Pro Bowler then reversed course, shifting back into the pocket before launching a dime to wide receiver Russell Shepard at Chicago's five-yard line. Shepard then waltzed untouched into the end zone. 

Beckham's toss against Chicago was his second touchdown pass of the season. He connected with Saquon Barkley for a score against the Panthers on Oct. 7. 

