Odell Beckham temporarily replaced quarterback Eli Manning for the Giants on Sunday, slinging a touchdown pass in the third quarter to take a 17-14 lead over the Bears.

Beckham received a pitch from Manning just ahead of midfield, and reversed course as he approached the right sideline. The three-time Pro Bowler then reversed course, shifting back into the pocket before launching a dime to wide receiver Russell Shepard at Chicago's five-yard line. Shepard then waltzed untouched into the end zone.

Beckham's toss against Chicago was his second touchdown pass of the season. He connected with Saquon Barkley for a score against the Panthers on Oct. 7.

