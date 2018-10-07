Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Slings Touchdown Pass to Saquon Barkley

Beckham made up for a muffed punt that resulted in a Panthers' touchdown in the second quarter. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 07, 2018

Eli Manning may have some competition from his own receiving corps based on Sunday's contest against the Panthers, as Odell Beckham Jr. tossed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley in the second quarter.

With the Giants' offense stuck in neutral, head coach Pat Shurmur dialed up a wide-receiver pass, having Beckham catch a screen from Manning, then turn and sling a deep shot to Barkley on the right sideline. The rookie running back was wide open as the ball floated into his arms, outrunning a Carolina defender on his way to the endzone. 

Watch Beckham's touchdown strike below: 

It's been an eventful Sunday for the three-time Pro Bowl receiver. On Sunday morning, ESPN aired an interview between Beckham and Josina Anderson in which Beckham expressed his frustration with the Giants offense and life in New York. 

Beckham got off to a shaky start on the field following Sunday's interview. He dropped a pass from Manning on fourth down in the first quarter, then had a punt bounce off his leg in the second quarter, resulting in a Panthers' touchdown.

Beckham tallied four catches for 53 yards in the first half as the the Giants trail the Panthers 20-13 from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. 

