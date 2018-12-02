The Detroit Lions will play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Sunday's game will be the Lions' third straight at home. They split those first two games in Detroit, most recently a 23-16 defeat to the Bears on Thanksgiving. After getting to 3-3, the Lions dropped four of their next five games to fall to 4-7 and last place in the NFC North. Over these last five games, Detroit has not scored more than 22 points in any of the contests and have lost the turnover battle by giving the ball away nine times while only forcing four.

The 10-1 Rams are coming off their bye and looking to extend their winning streak to three games. The Los Angeles offense has been impecable all season with quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley ranking among the league leaders in most stats at their positions. Goff is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (3,547), passing touchdowns (26) and passer rating (113.5) while Gurley is second in rushing yards (1,043) and first in rushing touchdowns (13) and total touchdowns (17).

