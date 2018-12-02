Practice makes perfect, both on the football field and the dance floor.

After Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin scored on a one-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of Sunday's contest against the 49ers, his teammate David Moore was caught nonchalantly practicing the "Macarena" dance while seated next to him on the bench.

Shout-out to David Moore casually doing the Macarena on the sidleine. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/BMYL4Q2XOM — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 2, 2018

In the fourth quarter, Seattle wideout Jaron Brown scored on an 18-yard catch, giving the Seahawks a commanding 34–10 lead. Hours after Moore practiced the routine from the bench, he, Baldwin, Brown and Tyler Lockett performed the Macarena in the back of the end zone.

This team owns the celebration game. pic.twitter.com/IO14ENtij6 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 2, 2018

Practice makes perfect, indeed.