Watch: Seahawks Practice 'Macarena' on Sideline, Execute to Perfection After Touchdown

Practice makes perfect on the field and the dance floor.

By Kaelen Jones
December 02, 2018

Practice makes perfect, both on the football field and the dance floor.

After Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin scored on a one-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of Sunday's contest against the 49ers, his teammate David Moore was caught nonchalantly practicing the "Macarena" dance while seated next to him on the bench.

In the fourth quarter, Seattle wideout Jaron Brown scored on an 18-yard catch, giving the Seahawks a commanding 34–10 lead. Hours after Moore practiced the routine from the bench, he, Baldwin, Brown and Tyler Lockett performed the Macarena in the back of the end zone.

Practice makes perfect, indeed.

