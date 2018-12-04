It’s December, the stretch run, and while you’re monitoring the playoff picture you really should be monitoring The MMQB Power Poll, the most scientifically accurate poll known to man when it comes to measuring the collective opinions of The MMQB staff.

The Saints’ loss in Dallas—on Thursday night but not on short rest—threw everyone for a loop, and caused chaos at the top of the poll. Meanwhile, the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens continue their steady rise, the Jaguars stop their free fall, and the Bears and Bengals are dropping fast.

This week's voters:

Ben Baskin, Staff Writer

Andy Benoit, NFL Analyst

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Robert Klemko, Staff Writer

Bette Marston, Associate Editor

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

T-1. LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-1)

Last Week’s rank: 2

Points in poll: 283

Highest-place vote: First (4)

Lowest-place vote: Second (5)

Last week: Win at Detroit, 30-16

Next week: at Chicago

T-1. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (10-2)

Last Week’s rank: 1

Points in poll: 283

Highest-place vote: First (5)

Lowest-place vote: Third

Last week: Loss at Dallas, 13-10

Next week: at Tampa Bay

3. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-3)

Last Week’s rank: 4

Points in poll: 270

Highest-place vote: Second

Lowest-place vote: Fourth

Last week: Win vs. Minnesota, 24-10

Next week: at Miami

JONES: Tom Brady, Patriots Offense Look Smooth in Easy Victory Over Vikings

4. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-2)

Last Week’s rank: 3

Points in poll: 262

Highest-place vote: Third

Lowest-place vote: Fourth (8)

Last week: Win at Oakland, 40-33

Next week: vs. Baltimore

T-5. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-3)

Last Week’s rank: 7

Points in poll: 244

Highest-place vote: Fifth (5)

Lowest-place vote: Eighth (2)

Last week: Win at Pittsburgh, 33-30

Next week: vs. Cincinnati

JONES: Chargers Step Into the Spotlight With Comeback Win over Steelers

T5. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (7-4-1)

Last Week’s rank: 5

Points in poll: 244

Highest-place vote: Fifth (4)

Lowest-place vote: Seventh (3)

Last week: Loss vs. L.A. Chargers, 33-30

Next week: at Oakland

7. DALLAS COWBOYS (7-5)

Last Week’s rank: 9

Points in poll: 224

Highest-place vote: Seventh (3)

Lowest-place vote: Ninth (4)

Last week: Win vs. New Orleans, 13-10

Next week: vs. Philadelphia

JONES: Cowboys Prove Their Defense Can Compete With Offensive Juggernauts

8. HOUSTON TEXANS (9-3)

Last Week’s rank: 10

Points in poll: 223

Highest-place vote: Soxth (2)

Lowest-place vote: 11th

Last week: Win vs. Cleveland, 29-13

Next week: vs. Indianapolis

BENOIT: Is It Time to Talk Super Bowl for Deshaun Watson's Texans?

9. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (6-5-1)

Last Week’s rank: 7

Points in poll: 218

Highest-place vote: Sixth (2)

Lowest-place vote: 14th

Last week: Loss at New England, 24-10

Next week: at Seattle (Monday)

10. CHICAGO BEARS (8-4)

Last Week’s rank: 6

Points in poll: 203

Highest-place vote: Sixth

Lowest-place vote: 12th (2)

Last week: Loss at N.Y. Giants, 30-27 (OT)

Next week: vs. L.A. Rams

11. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-5)

Last Week’s rank: 10

Points in poll: 199

Highest-place vote: Seventh

Lowest-place vote: 15th

Last week: Win vs. San Francisco, 43-16

Next week: vs. Minnesota (Monday)

12. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (6-6)

Last Week’s rank: 14

Points in poll: 189

Highest-place vote: 11th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 13th (2)

Last week: Win vs. Washington, 28-13

Next week: at Dallas

13. BALTIMORE RAVENS (7-5)

Last Week’s rank: 16

Points in poll: 185

Highest-place vote: 10th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 14th (3)

Last week: Win at Atlanta, 26-16

Next week: at Kansas City

14. CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-6)

Last Week’s rank: 14

Points in poll: 172

Highest-place vote: 10th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 18th

Last week: Loss at Tampa Bay, 24-17

Next week: at Cleveland

MONDAY AFTERNOON QUARTERBACK: Panthers Need Defensive Identity

15. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (6-6)

Last Week’s rank: 13

Points in poll: 162

Highest-place vote: 13th

Lowest-place vote: 16th (3)

Last week: Loss at Jacksonville, 6-0

Next week: at Houston

16. TENNESSEE TITANS (6-6)

Last Week’s rank: 18

Points in poll: 150

Highest-place vote: 14th

Lowest-place vote: 19th

Last week: Win vs. N.Y. Jets, 26-22

Next week: vs. Jacksonville (Thursday)

17. DENVER BRONCOS (6-6)

Last Week’s rank: 17

Points in poll: 145

Highest-place vote: 13th

Lowest-place vote: 20th

Last week: Win at Cincinnati, 24-10

Next week: at San Francisco

18. GREEN BAY PACKERS (4-7-1)

Last Week’s rank: 12

Points in poll: 132

Highest-place vote: 17th (5)

Lowest-place vote: 22nd

Last week: Loss vs. Arizona, 20-17

Next week: vs. Atlanta

KAHLER: HOW IT ALL WENT WRONG IN PACKERLAND

19. WASHINGTON (6-6)

Last Week’s rank: 18

Points in poll: 123

Highest-place vote: 16th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 21st (3)

Last week: Loss at Philadelphia, 28-13

Next week: vs. N.Y. Giants

20. MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-6)

Last Week’s rank: 22

Points in poll: 120

Highest-place vote: 18th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 22nd

Last week: Win vs. Buffalo, 21-17

Next week: vs. New England

QB STOCK WATCH: It’s Prove-It Time for Ryan Tannehill in Miami

21. ATLANTA FALCONS (4-8)

Last Week’s rank: 20

Points in poll: 119

Highest-place vote: 17th

Lowest-place vote: 24th

Last week: Loss vs. Baltimore, 26-16

Next week: at Green Bay

22. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (4-8)

Last Week’s rank: 28

Points in poll: 96

Highest-place vote: 21st

Lowest-place vote: 24th

Last week: Win vs. Indianapolis, 6-0

Next week: at Tennessee (Thursday)

ORR: Jalen Ramsey Is the Heel the NFL Needs Right Now

23. DETROIT LIONS (4-8)

Last Week’s rank: 21

Points in poll: 91

Highest-place vote: 21st (2)

Lowest-place vote: 25th

Last week: Loss vs. L.A. Rams, 30-16

Next week: at Arizona

24. NEW YORK GIANTS (4-8)

Last Week’s rank: 27

Points in poll: 78

Highest-place vote: 23rd

Lowest-place vote: 26th

Last week: Win vs. Chicago, 30-27 (OT)

Next week: at Washington

BASKIN: Odell Beckham Jr. Receives Praise and Criticism After Victory Over Bears

25. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (5-7)

Last Week’s rank: 25

Points in poll: 73

Highest-place vote: 19th

Lowest-place vote: 27th (3)

Last week: Win vs. Carolina, 24-17

Next week: vs. New Orleans

26. CLEVELAND BROWNS (4-7-1)

Last Week’s rank: 23

Points in poll: 72

Highest-place vote: 23rd

Lowest-place vote: 26th (2)

Last week: Loss at Houston, 29-13

Next week: vs. Carolina

27. BUFFALO BILLS (4-8)

Last Week’s rank: 26

Points in poll: 55

Highest-place vote: 26th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 28th (2)

Last week: Loss at Miami, 21-17

Next week: vs. N.Y. Jets

28. ARIZONA CARDINALS (3-9)

Last Week’s rank: 21

Points in poll: 38

Highest-place vote: 27th

Lowest-place vote: 31st

Last week: Win at Green Bay, 20-17

Next week: vs. Detroit

29. NEW YORK JETS (3-9)

Last Week’s rank: 29

Points in poll: 36

Highest-place vote: 28th (4)

Lowest-place vote: 31st (2)

Last week: Loss at Tennessee, 26-22

Next week: at Buffalo

30. CINCINNATI BENGALS (5-7)

Last Week’s rank: 24

Points in poll: 33

Highest-place vote: 27th

Lowest-place vote: 30th (6)

Last week: Loss vs. Denver, 24-10

Next week: at L.A. Chargers

31. OAKLAND RAIDERS (2-10)

Last Week’s rank: 30

Points in poll: 21

Highest-place vote: 30th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 31st (6)

Last week: Loss vs. Kansas City, 40-33

Next week: vs. Pittsburgh

32. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-10)

Last Week’s rank: 32

Points in poll: 9

Unanimous 32nd

Last week: Loss at Seattle, 43-16

Next week: vs. Denver

