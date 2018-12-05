Seven-Year-Old Anthem Singer Malea Emma: 'My Biggest Dream is to Sing at the Super Bowl'

The pint-sized singer impressed LeBron James while singing the national anthem at a recent Lakers game.

By Jenna West
December 05, 2018

Seven-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja's career is on the rise, singing the national anthem at professional sporting events and even showcasing her talent on Good Morning America this fall. But she's setting her sights on the biggest stage in sports.

The pint-sized singer (3'9") has quickly gone from singing at minor league soccer games six months ago to getting calls from the Clippers and Lakers, according to USA Today. In September, Malea sang before a Galaxy game after winning a competition online. The performance went viral and her calendar filled up. But she's still hoping for one call in particular.

"My biggest dream is to sing at the Super Bowl," she told USA Today. "I’m always nervous though. If I get something wrong it’s going to be bad because it’s a special song for America."

She hasn't seemed to get it wrong yet.

On Nov. 25, Malea sang the anthem at a Lakers game, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd at Staples Center. But she also caught the attention of the most famous person in the arena—LeBron James. The superstar turned around to watch Malea and applaud her, calling her performance "amazing," per USA Today.

Malea will sing in front of her biggest crowd yet at Saturday's MLS Cup Final between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers. 73,000 fans will fill Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take in the match.

She already has the pipes of a seasoned professional but keeps her goals realistic for now.

"Of course I want to be a singer one day," Malea said. "But I love singing the anthem at sports events. I like staying to watch the game, too. But only if it finishes before my bed time."

We have a feeling she'll get permission to stay up a little later if she sings at the Super Bowl.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)