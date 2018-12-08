Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. Ruled Out For Sunday's Game Against Redskins

Beckham had been a limited participant in practice this week with a bruised quadriceps.

By Emily Caron
December 08, 2018

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not play this Sunday against the Redskins due to a bruised quadriceps, the team announced Saturday. 

Beckham Jr. practiced on a limited basis this week due to the injury.

The Giants will be without Beckham Jr. a week after he threw his second touchdown pass of the year in New York's 30–27 win over the Bears to become the first non-quarterback with multiple passing touchdowns in a season since Antwaan Randle El in 2010. Beckham added a touchdown of his own less than 10 minutes later, giving the Giants a 14 point boost in the third quarter.

The 33-year-old star has tallied 1,052 yards for six touchdowns through 12 games this season. 

The Giants (4–8) travel to Washington to take on the Redskins on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

