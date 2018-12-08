Bills' Jerry Hughes Fined $53,482 for Yelling at Referee

Bills DE Jerry Hughes was seen getting into a heated argument with an official after last week's game.

By Jenna West
December 08, 2018

The NFL fined Buffalo Bills DE Jerry Hughes $53,482 for yelling at a referee after last week's game, according to the Associated Press.

Hughes is being fined for unsportsmanlike conduct, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The defensive end was seen getting in a heated argument with an official after the Bills' 21–17 loss against Miami.

Hughes was caught on video in Hard Rock Stadium's tunnel to the locker room accusing the referee of calling him a "b----."

"You call me a b----, I'll catch you," Hughes could be heard saying. "Trust me, I'll catch you, guaranteed."

Hughes later told reporters in the locker room that the confrontation did not occur, adding that he did "not recall" if the official called him a "b----" during the game. He refuted the claim that video of the incident existed, telling reporters, "I would love to see the video."

The NFL placed official Roy Ellison on administrative leave Tuesday while the matter was being reviewed. Ellison is not expected to be suspended, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In 2013, the NFL suspended Ellison for one game without pay for using profane and derogatory statements toward Redskins OT Trent Williams. The former Pro Bowler said Ellison cursed at him and called him a "garbage a--" and "disrespectful motherf-----."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)