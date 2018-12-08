The NFL fined Buffalo Bills DE Jerry Hughes $53,482 for yelling at a referee after last week's game, according to the Associated Press.

Hughes is being fined for unsportsmanlike conduct, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The defensive end was seen getting in a heated argument with an official after the Bills' 21–17 loss against Miami.

Hughes was caught on video in Hard Rock Stadium's tunnel to the locker room accusing the referee of calling him a "b----."

"You call me a b----, I'll catch you," Hughes could be heard saying. "Trust me, I'll catch you, guaranteed."

Hughes later told reporters in the locker room that the confrontation did not occur, adding that he did "not recall" if the official called him a "b----" during the game. He refuted the claim that video of the incident existed, telling reporters, "I would love to see the video."

The NFL placed official Roy Ellison on administrative leave Tuesday while the matter was being reviewed. Ellison is not expected to be suspended, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In 2013, the NFL suspended Ellison for one game without pay for using profane and derogatory statements toward Redskins OT Trent Williams. The former Pro Bowler said Ellison cursed at him and called him a "garbage a--" and "disrespectful motherf-----."