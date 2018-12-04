The NFL has placed referee Roy Ellison on administrative leave while reviewing a confrontation between him and Bills DE Jerry Hughes, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hughes got into a heated argument with an official Sunday after the Bills' game against the Dolphins. The defensive end was caught on video in Hard Rock Stadium's tunnel to the locker room accusing the referee of calling him a "b----."

"You call me a b----, I'll catch you," Hughes could be heard saying. "Trust me, I'll catch you, guaranteed."

Hughes later told reporters in the locker room that the confrontation did not occur, adding that he did "not recall" if the official called him a "b----" during the game. He refuted the claim that video of the incident existed, telling reporters, "I would love to see the video."

In 2013, the NFL suspended Ellison for one game without pay for using profane and derogatory statements toward Redskins OT Trent Williams. The former Pro Bowler said Ellison cursed at him and called him a "garbage a--" and "disrespectful motherf-----."