It took eight minutes in overtime and a miraculous catch from wide receiver Amari Cooper, but the Dallas Cowboys are all alone atop the NFC East after escaping with a 29–23 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

In a contested divisional matchup, Dallas overcame a late Eagles surge in the fourth quarter and converted a key fourth-down in overtime to give itself a chance at the win. The Cowboys were facing a third-and-eight with 1:55 left in overtime when Dak Prescott's pass deflected off of an Eagles defender and bounced into Cooper's waiting hands for a 15-yard score.

Cooper's role in Dallas's win wasn't limited to the game-winning score. After jumping to an early 9–0 lead with three field goals from Brett Maher—including a franchise-record 62-yard boot at the end of the first half—the Cowboys surrendered nine straight points, allowing the Eagles to tie the game at the start of the fourth quarter.

That's when Cooper first found the end zone, snagging a 28-yard pass from Prescott to make it 16–9 with 7:46 left in regulation.

The Eagles answered with a touchdown drive of their own with 3:12 to go in the fourth, scoring on a Dallas Goedert three-yard catch from Carson Wentz.

On Dallas's first play from scrimmage after the Eagles scored, Dak Prescott fired a pass down the right side to Amari Cooper, who raced away for a 75-yard touchdown.

Cooper finished the game with 217 yards and three touchdowns on 10 receptions. The Cowboys are now 5–1 since trading for Cooper in October. Dallas won its fifth straight game on Sunday to put it at 8–5 on the year and first in the NFC East.