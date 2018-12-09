Watch: Amari Cooper Scores Miraculous Game-Winning TD to Give Cowboys Control of NFC East

Cooper caught a deflected pass and ran it in for a 15-yard score to help the Cowboys secure sole possession of the NFC East.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 09, 2018

It took eight minutes in overtime and a miraculous catch from wide receiver Amari Cooper, but the Dallas Cowboys are all alone atop the NFC East after escaping with a 29–23 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

In a contested divisional matchup, Dallas overcame a late Eagles surge in the fourth quarter and converted a key fourth-down in overtime to give itself a chance at the win. The Cowboys were facing a third-and-eight with 1:55 left in overtime when Dak Prescott's pass deflected off of an Eagles defender and bounced into Cooper's waiting hands for a 15-yard score.

Cooper's role in Dallas's win wasn't limited to the game-winning score. After jumping to an early 9–0 lead with three field goals from Brett Maher—including a franchise-record 62-yard boot at the end of the first half—the Cowboys surrendered nine straight points, allowing the Eagles to tie the game at the start of the fourth quarter.

That's when Cooper first found the end zone, snagging a 28-yard pass from Prescott to make it 16–9 with 7:46 left in regulation.

The Eagles answered with a touchdown drive of their own with 3:12 to go in the fourth, scoring on a Dallas Goedert three-yard catch from Carson Wentz.

On Dallas's first play from scrimmage after the Eagles scored, Dak Prescott fired a pass down the right side to Amari Cooper, who raced away for a 75-yard touchdown.

Cooper finished the game with 217 yards and three touchdowns on 10 receptions. The Cowboys are now 5–1 since trading for Cooper in October. Dallas won its fifth straight game on Sunday to put it at 8–5 on the year and first in the NFC East.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)