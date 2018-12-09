Watch: Mark Sanchez Gifts Giants Touchdown on Pick-Six

Sanchez threw for 100 yards and an interception in his first appearance with Washington on Dec. 3.

By Michael Shapiro
December 09, 2018

The Redskins' offense has struggled since losing starting quarterback Alex Smith to a gruesome leg injury and backup Colt McCoy to a broken fibula. They're now relying on Mark Sanchez as their starter against the Giants, and it isn't going well.

Pinned at the Giants' 1-yard-line, Sanchez dropped back to pass on 2nd and 11. The former Jets QB attempted to throw over the middle to wideout Michael Floyd, but had his pass deflected at the line of scrimmage and into the arms on New York defensive back Curtis Riley. The young safety trotted in the end zone to give the Giants a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Watch Sanchez' pick six below: 

Sanchez has thrown 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions in his career. He has yet to find the end zone with the Redskins.

Follow along live here

