Report: Alex Smith Faces Lengthy Rehab After Suffering Compound Fracture

Alex Smith reportedly suffered a compound fracture—meaning the bone broke through the skin.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 19, 2018

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith faces a length recovery after he was injured in Sunday's 23–21 loss to the Titans, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Smith suffered a compound fracture—meaning the bone broke through the skin. Trauma surgeons reportedly discovered Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his leg, which is a long bone broken by a rotational force.

The 34-year-old Smith was carted off in the third quarter, and the team announced he would have surgery immediately after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg.

Smith was replaced by quarterback Colt McCoy. Schefter reported Sunday that the team was bringing in a group of quarterbacks to work out to find a backup for McCoy. The Redskins then signed Mark Sanchez as McCoy's backup option, ESPN's reported.

Washington is 6–4 this season, which is good for first in the NFC East. The team plays the Cowboys on the road on Thanksgiving.

