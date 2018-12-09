Week 14 Takeaways: Miami’s Amazing Walk-Off Win, Patriots’ Miscalculations, Mahomes Solidifies Legend

  • Plus, Chiefs and Saints survive, the sad end of the Panthers’ season, and a Jets lineman delivers the cheap shot of the season
By Gary Gramling
December 09, 2018

Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Miracle in the City in Which the Dolphins Play!

Gold Stars For: Gold stars for Kenny Stills showing patience on the pitch, Ted Larsen for hustling downfield to make that last block, and Kenyan Drake for the creative running

Why Is Gronk on the Field?!?!?!: It was a day of mistakes and miscalculations by the Patriots, but this was the worst of them Why is Rob Gronkowski on the field when it was an almost literal impossibility that Ryan Tannehill, battling shoulder problems the past two months, could have gotten the ball anywhere near the end zone for a jump-ball situation on a play starting on his own 31? That’s not a rhetorical question, someone please provide me an answer.

Things That Made Me Giddy

The Defense Strikes Back, Starring Don ‘Wink’ Martindale: The Chiefs get the win, but Martindale made this a grind for that vaunted K.C. offense—lots of unique pre-snap looks, and a lot of pressure on Patrick Mahomes who needed every bit of his superhuman ability to come away with a win.

The Saints Get it Going Just In Time: They had to grind this one out in the second half, with an assist to Tampa’s atrocious special teams that prevented them from pulling away. The nice thing for New Orleans is their defense, while overshadowed by the offense, is really frickin’ good.

Brandon Bolden Revenge Game!: Two first-half touchdown runs!

D.J. Moore With the Ball in His Hands:

Joe Philbin Is On the Board: The Packers can still win this thing!

Nick Chubb’s Power: There’s been no real adjustment to the man-strength of NFL defenders—the rookie consistently pushes the pile.

Andre Roberts on the Return: Took kicks back 51 and 86 yards in the first half, setting up 10 points for a really bad Jets offense. For that, we can forgive the fumble he coughed up on the second-half kickoff.

Patriots Punt Blocks: Darren Rizzi’s Dolphins special teams unit is typically wonderful, but the Patriots got to them twice on Sunday.

Regrets

Henry Anderson Delivers the Cheapest of Shots: After blocking the last-second field-goal attempt in the first half, Anderson doubles down on turdboy behavior by not only targeting the kicker on a non-return, but making sure he hit him in the back. None of the seven officials flagged it because that’s how the NFL rolls. Looking forward to the new strategy of cheap-shotting the opponent’s kicker.

Texans No Longer Streaking: They were thoroughly outplayed by Andrew Luck and the Colts in their own building. They’re still in the driver’s seat in the AFC South, and they might not be too far away, but they have some things to figure out on the offensive side of the ball before they can be put in contender territory.

The Utterly Regrettable Mark Sanchez: 6-for-14 for 38 yards and two interceptions, along with five sacks taken. If you didn’t see the game, it’s fair to wonder if Sanchez perhaps wearing his helmet backwards. (He was not.)

Andrew Luck’s Supporting Cast Early On: The first quarter included wide-open third-and-short drops by Eric Ebron and Erik Swoope, and while the second-quarter interception wasn’t a great throw it went through Zach Pascal’s hands.

Lamar Jackson Still Has Some Work to Do: He’s progressing, but the Ravens’ inability to get their protection set cost them a shot to get game-winning points at the end of regulation and nearly cost them the game on the Justin Houston strip-sack. That said, there’s no way Baltimore can go back to Joe Flacco.

Duron Harmon Fails Geometry: What in the world is that angle?

Tom Brady Loses His Mind: On a third-and-goal with 14 seconds left in the first half and no timeouts, he declines a couple of chances to throw the ball away and instead takes a sack, leaving three points on the field. (Presumably, Stephen Gostkowski did miss a PAT and a 42-yarder on Sunday.)

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Mahomes-to-Hill on Fourth Down:

This Throw and This Catch: Baker Mayfield shows the aggressiveness with which you play quarterback in 2018.

Sam Darnold’s Mahomes Impression:

Patrick Mahomes’s No-Look Pass: Cool!

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Patrick Mahomes Running Away with the MVP Race (Again): The Chiefs lost the chess match on Sunday—it took Mahomes making a series of superhuman plays to win the game. It helps that Drew Brees has struggled immensely the past two weeks, but if the season ended today Mahomes should be the unanimous choice for MVP.

The Sad End of the Carolina Panthers: It’s a five-game losing streak for the Panthers, who caught a series of bad breaks in losses two and three, then were submarined by Cam Newton’s bum shoulder. Back-to-back losses in Tampa and Cleveland signal the end of their once-promising 2018 run, as the team once again must grapple with how they’ll balance Newton’s ability with the ball in his hands with the need to keep him healthy.

Thursday Night Football Is Here to Ruin the AFC West Race: The winner of Chargers-Chiefs takes control of the AFC West. The Chiefs face the near-impossible task of preparing for an NFL game on three days’ rest with a bunch of their players banged up (Tyreek Hill limped through the final minutes of the game). And the Chargers get the nearly-as-impossible take of having to travel across two time zones to play a game on three days’ rest. Thursday Night Football is purely anti-football.

The End of Steve Sarkisian in Atlanta: It has to be (even with the Falcons scoring 20 points in a game for the first time since Nov. 4). Last year you could put some of it on the transition to a new coordinator, but there is far too much talent on that Falcons offense for them to be putting up so few points.

