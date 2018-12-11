It’s not often you see a team move double-digit spots in a December edition of The MMQB Power Poll, but then, it’s not often you see Mark Sanchez going under center for a team in playoff contention 14 weeks into the season. And thus, you have Washington making a historic power-poll drop, falling 12 spots in this week's vote as Jay Gruden’s group falls behind his big brother’s team. Meanwhile, the Bears break into the top five for the first time this season, and the Browns are surging after a victory over the Panthers, jumping into the top 20.

This week's voters:

Andy Benoit, NFL Analyst

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Bette Marston, Associate Editor

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

1. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-2)

Last Week’s rank: 1

Points in poll: 192

Highest-place vote: First (6)

Last week: Win at Tampa Bay, 28-14

Next week: at Carolina (Monday)

2. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-2)

Last Week’s rank: 4

Points in poll: 186

Highest-place vote: Second (6)

Last week: Win vs. Baltimore, 27-24 (OT)

Next week: vs. L.A. Chargers (Thursday)

VRENTAS: A Brief History of Mahomes and No-Look Passes

3. LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-2)

Last Week’s rank: 1

Points in poll: 173

Highest-place vote: Third (2)

Lowest-place vote: Sixth

Last week: Loss at Chicago, 15-6

Next week: vs. Philadelphia

4. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4)

Last Week’s rank: 3

Points in poll: 171

Highest-place vote: Third

Lowest-place vote: Sixth

Last week: Loss at Miami, 34-33

Next week: at Pittsburgh

5. CHICAGO BEARS (9-4)

Last Week’s rank: 10

Points in poll: 170

Highest-place vote: Third (2)

Lowest-place vote: Ninth

Last week: Win vs. L.A. Rams, 15-6

Next week: vs. Green Bay

BASKIN: Bears Shut Down Sean McVay and the Rams in a Rare Defensive Struggle

6. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-3)

Last Week’s rank: 5

Points in poll: 163

Highest-place vote: Third

Lowest-place vote: Eighth

Last week: Win vs. Cincinnati, 26-21

Next week: at Kansas City (Thursday)

BENOIT: Philip Rivers Is Ready to Be Appreciated

7. DALLAS COWBOYS (8-5)

Last Week’s rank: 7

Points in poll: 156

Highest-place vote: Sixth (2)

Lowest-place vote: Eighth (2)

Last week: Win vs. Philadelphia, 29-23 (OT)

Next week: at Indianapolis

JONES: How Amari Cooper Has Saved the Cowboys’ 2018 Season

8. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-5)

Last Week’s rank: 11

Points in poll: 151

Highest-place vote: Seventh (3)

Lowest-place vote: Ninth (2)

Last week: Win vs. Minnesota, 21-7

Next week: at San Francisco

ORR: Elite Defenses Emerging to Give Us Exciting Stylistic Clashes in NFL Playoffs

9. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (7-5-1)

Last Week’s rank: 5

Points in poll: 144

Highest-place vote: Fifth

Lowest-place vote: 13th

Last week: Loss at Oakland, 24-21

Next week: vs. New England

10. HOUSTON TEXANS (9-4)

Last Week’s rank: 8

Points in poll: 133

Highest-place vote: Ninth (2)

Lowest-place vote: 14th

Last week: Loss vs. Indianapolis, 24-21

Next week: at N.Y. Jets (Saturday)

11. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (6-6-1)

Last Week’s rank: 9

Points in poll: 126

Highest-place vote: Ninth

Lowest-place vote: 17th

Last week: Loss at Seattle, 21-7

Next week: vs. Miami

12. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (6-7)

Last Week’s rank: 12

Points in poll: 118

Highest-place vote: 11th

Lowest-place vote: 17th

Last week: Loss at Dallas, 29-23 (OT)

Next week: at L.A. Rams

13. BALTIMORE RAVENS (7-6)

Last Week’s rank: 13

Points in poll: 117

Highest-place vote: 12th

Lowest-place vote: 14th (4)

Last week: Loss at Kansas City, 27-24 (OT)

Next week: vs. Tampa Bay

14. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-6)

Last Week’s rank: 15

Points in poll: 116

Highest-place vote: 10th

Lowest-place vote: 17th

Last week: Win at Houston, 24-21

Next week: vs. Dallas

15. TENNESSEE TITANS (7-6)

Last Week’s rank: 16

Points in poll: 113

Highest-place vote: 11th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 16th (3)

Last week: Win vs. Jacksonville, 30-9

Next week: at N.Y. Giants

16. MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-6)

Last Week’s rank: 20

Points in poll: 106

Highest-place vote: 12th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 18th (2)

Last week: Win vs. New England, 34-33

Next week: at Minnesota

ORR: Enjoy the Dolphins’ Game-Winning Lateral Play for All It’s Worth

17. GREEN BAY PACKERS (5-7-1)

Last Week’s rank: 18

Points in poll: 101

Highest-place vote: 11th

Lowest-place vote: 19th

Last week: Win vs. Atlanta, 34-20

Next week: at Chicago

18. CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-7)

Last Week’s rank: 14

Points in poll: 95

Highest-place vote: 13th

Lowest-place vote: 21st (2)

Last week: Loss at Cleveland, 26-20

Next week: vs. New Orleans (Monday)

19. CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-7-1)

Last Week’s rank: 26

Points in poll: 74

Highest-place vote: 19th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 23rd (2)

Last week: Win vs. Carolina, 26-20

Next week: at Denver (Saturday)

20. DENVER BRONCOS (6-7)

Last Week’s rank: 17

Points in poll: 73

Highest-place vote: 18th

Lowest-place vote: 24th

Last week: Loss at San Francisco, 20-14

Next week: vs. Cleveland (Saturday)

21. NEW YORK GIANTS (5-8)

Last Week’s rank: 24

Points in poll: 71

Highest-place vote: 18th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 26th

Last week: Win at Washington, 40-16

Next week: vs. Tennessee

22. ATLANTA FALCONS (4-9)

Last Week’s rank: 21

Points in poll: 64

Highest-place vote: 21st (2)

Lowest-place vote: 24th

Last week: Loss at Green Bay, 34-20

Next week: vs. Arizona

23. DETROIT LIONS (5-8)

Last Week’s rank: 23

Points in poll: 62

Highest-place vote: 20th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 27th (2)

Last week: Win at Arizona, 17-3

Next week: at Buffalo

24. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (5-8)

Last Week’s rank: 25

Points in poll: 61

Highest-place vote: 19th

Lowest-place vote: 25th (2)

Last week: Loss vs. New Orleans, 28-14

Next week: at Baltimore

25. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (4-9)

Last Week’s rank: 22

Points in poll: 48

Highest-place vote: 19th

Lowest-place vote: 28th (3)

Last week: Loss at Tennessee, 30-9

Next week: vs. Washington

26. NEW YORK JETS (4-9)

Last Week’s rank: 29

Points in poll: 39

Highest-place vote: 24th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 30th (2)

Last week: Win at Buffalo, 27-23

Next week: vs. Houston (Saturday)

T-27. BUFFALO BILLS (4-9)

Last Week’s rank: 27

Points in poll: 29

Highest-place vote: 26th

Lowest-place vote: 30th (2)

Last week: Loss vs. N.Y. Jets, 27-23

Next week: vs. Detroit

T-27. CINCINNATI BENGALS (5-8)

Last Week’s rank: 30

Points in poll: 29

Highest-place vote: 25th

Lowest-place vote: 31st (2)

Last week: Loss at L.A. Chargers, 26-21

Next week: vs. Oakland

29. OAKLAND RAIDERS (3-10)

Last Week’s rank: 31

Points in poll: 28

Highest-place vote: 26th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 31st (2)

Last week: Win vs. Pittsburgh, 24-21

Next week: at Cincinnati

BREER: The Gruden-McKenzie Relationship, and What Raiders Will Look for in Next GM

30. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3-10)

Last Week’s rank: 32

Points in poll: 26

Highest-place vote: 25th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 32nd

Last week: Win vs. Denver, 20-14

Next week: vs. Seattle

31. WASHINGTON (6-7)

Last Week’s rank: 19

Points in poll: 24

Highest-place vote: 26th

Lowest-place vote: 32nd

Last week: Loss vs. N.Y. Giants, 40-16

Next week: at Jacksonville

JOSH JOHNSON FIRST-PERSON: There Are 32 NFL Starting Quarterbacks. Josh Johnson Is One of Them

32. ARIZONA CARDINALS (3-10)

Last Week’s rank: 28

Points in poll: 9

Highest-place vote: 30th

Lowest-place vote: 32nd (4)

Last week: Loss vs. Detroit, 17-3

Next week: at Atlanta

