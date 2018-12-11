Former Giants Star Tiki Barber Joining Cast of Kinky Boots on Broadway

Barber will make his theater debut in Kinky Boots on Broadway.

By Emily Caron
December 11, 2018

Giants great Tiki Barber will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots on Broadway, Barber announced Tuesday on Good Morning America. 

The 43-year-old former running back will play the role of Don.

“I am so excited to be making my Broadway debut in Kinky Boots,” Barber said in a statement. “I was very fortunate to be part of the New York Giants for ten years and feel incredibly lucky to be joining another New York institution: Broadway.”

Barber will join the show starting January 21, 2019 and will play a limited run through March 3. Barber succeeds original cast member Daniel Stewart Sherman, who is leaving temporarily to appear in My Very Own British Invasion at Paper Mill Playhouse. Sherman will return to the role of Don March 4, when Barber will depart, and stay through the show’s final performance.

Barber played 10 seasons for the Giants, tallying 15,632 total yards and 67 touchdowns during his career. The three-time Pro Bowler became a broadcaster after his retirement.

