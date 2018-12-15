The Cleveland Browns kept their playoff chances alive by beating the Denver Broncos 17–16 Saturday night at Mile High Stadium.

Cleveland improved to a 6–7–1 record, tallying its fourth win in five games. Saturday night's victory also marked the first time the Browns have defeated the Broncos since 1990. Denver's (6–8) playoff chances remain slim with the loss.

The Broncos missed a chance to take a late lead to win the game. On fourth-and-10 with 43 seconds left, Jabrill Peppers sacked Case Keenum to end the Broncos' final drive. Peppers tallied six tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit in the game.

The Browns secured their victory in the fourth quarter with Mayfield's touchdown to fellow rookie Antonio Callaway.

Mayfield went 18-of-31 with 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The rookie quarterback got the Browns off to a quick start, connecting with Breshad Perriman on a 31-yard opening drive touchdown. It was Perriman's 11th catch in eight games with Cleveland.

Case Keenum struggled against the Browns' defense, throwing two interceptions and getting sacked twice. Keenum threw for 257 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

In a slow first half, both sides missed opportunities to take the lead before halftime. Tied 10–10, Peppers had a stunning end-zone interception off Keenum with 1:42 remaining. However, Cleveland couldn't score on the next series, and Mayfield was later picked off just before the end of the half.

In the third quarter, Broncos linebacker Von Miller brought Mayfield to the turf to set a franchise record for career sacks with 98. Miller passed former Bronco Simon Fletcher (97.5) but also tied Steelers linebacker Joey Porter to move to No. 33 on the NFL's all-time list.

The Browns will return home to face the Bengals on Dec. 23. The Broncos will travel to Oakland to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football on Dec. 24.