Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 15 action in the NFL.
Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins – Ankle (Questionable)
The Dolphins ruled Gore questionable to return against the Vikings after sustaining an ankle injury in the first half.
Xavier Su'a-Filo, OG, Cowboys – Eye (Out)
The Cowboys announced Su'a-Filo was questionable to return vs. the Titans due to an eye injury. He was later downgraded to out.
David Amerson, CB, Cardinals – Concussion Protocol
The Cardinals announced Amerson was evaluated for a concussion during the first quarter vs. the Falcons.
Ronnie Harrison, S, Jaguars – Knee (Questionable)
The Jaguars ruled Harrison questionable to return against Washington due to a knee injury.