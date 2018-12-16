NFL Week 15 Injury Report: Frank Gore (Ankle) Out vs. Vikings

Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 15 action in the NFL.

By Kaelen Jones
December 16, 2018

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons – Ribs (Questionable)

The Falcons ruled Jones questionable to return against the Cardinals due to a rib injury.

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers – Knee (Out)

The Packers ruled Jones out from returning against the Bears due to a knee injury.

Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins – Ankle (Out)

The Dolphins ruled Gore questionable to return against the Vikings after sustaining an ankle injury in the first half. He was later downgraded to out.

Bradley McDougald, S, Seahawks – Knee (Doubtful)

The Seahawks ruled McDougald doubtful to return against the 49ers after injuring his knee.

Gareon Conley, CB, Raiders – Concussion (Out)

The Raiders announced Conley would not return against the Bengals due to a concussion.

Aaron Lynch, DL, Bears – Elbow (Out)

The Bears ruled Lynch out from returning vs. the Packers due to an elbow injury.

Matthew Judon, OLB, Ravens – Knee (Questionable)

The Ravens announced Judon was questionable to return against the Ravens due to a knee injury.

Kenny Vaccaro, S, Titans – Concussion (Out)

The Titans ruled Vaccaro out from returning against the Cowboys due to a concussion.

Xavier Su'a-Filo, OG, Cowboys – Eye (Out)

The Cowboys announced Su'a-Filo was questionable to return vs. the Titans due to an eye injury. He was later downgraded to out.

David Amerson, CB, Cardinals – Concussion Protocol

The Cardinals announced Amerson was evaluated for a concussion during the first quarter vs. the Falcons.

Ty Nsekhe, OT, Redskins – Knee (Questionable)

Washington announced Nsekhe was questionable to return against the Jaguars due to a knee injury.

Ronnie Harrison, S, Jaguars – Knee (Questionable)

The Jaguars ruled Harrison questionable to return against Washington due to a knee injury.

