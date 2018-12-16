Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins – Ankle (Questionable)

The Dolphins ruled Gore questionable to return against the Vikings after sustaining an ankle injury in the first half.

Xavier Su'a-Filo, OG, Cowboys – Eye (Out)

The Cowboys announced Su'a-Filo was questionable to return vs. the Titans due to an eye injury. He was later downgraded to out.

David Amerson, CB, Cardinals – Concussion Protocol

The Cardinals announced Amerson was evaluated for a concussion during the first quarter vs. the Falcons.

Ronnie Harrison, S, Jaguars – Knee (Questionable)

The Jaguars ruled Harrison questionable to return against Washington due to a knee injury.