Report: Raiders Still Searching for 2019 Home, Could Return to Oakland

The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 16, 2018

The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020, but where the franchise will spend the 2019 season is presently up in the air.

Despite being sued by the city over the team's impending move east to Las Vegas, it's "not out of the question" for the Raiders to play one more season at the O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora

The Raiders don't have a lease to play in Oakland for the 2019 season, but could reach an agreement with the city for a one-season deal before heading to Sin City. 

"I personally want to play in Oakland. I absolutely want to play in Oakland," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in November. "We have a completed lease sitting with the city council, that all they have to do is agree to it and we're here next year."

Davis and the Raiders have begun investigating other potential homes for 2019, according to La Canfora. San Diego is a potential landing spot for next season, as is a shared space with the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. There's an outside chance Oakland plays at the San Francisco Giants ballpark, AT&T Stadium.

Davis and the Raiders are "under pressure to get this sorted out as quickly as possible," per La Canfora.

