Broncos LB Von Miller Sets Franchise Sacks Record Against Browns

Miller has sacks in nine consecutive games this season.

By Jenna West
December 16, 2018

Denver Broncos LB Von Miller set a franchise record in sacks in Saturday night's 17–16 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

In the third quarter, Miller brought Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to the turf to set the franchise record for career sacks with 98. Miller passed former Bronco Simon Fletcher, who had 97.5 sacks and played in Denver from 1985-1995.

The six-time Pro Bowler also moved to No. 33 on the NFL's all-time list, tying former Steelers LB Joey Porter. Miller, 29, has sacks in nine consecutive games this season.

Miller has played all eight seasons of his career with the Broncos, who selected him with the second overall pick of the 2011 draft.

The Broncos moved to 6–8 with the loss to keep their slim playoff chances alive. They will travel to Oakland to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football on Dec. 24.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)