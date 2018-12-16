Denver Broncos LB Von Miller set a franchise record in sacks in Saturday night's 17–16 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

In the third quarter, Miller brought Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to the turf to set the franchise record for career sacks with 98. Miller passed former Bronco Simon Fletcher, who had 97.5 sacks and played in Denver from 1985-1995.

The six-time Pro Bowler also moved to No. 33 on the NFL's all-time list, tying former Steelers LB Joey Porter. Miller, 29, has sacks in nine consecutive games this season.

Miller has played all eight seasons of his career with the Broncos, who selected him with the second overall pick of the 2011 draft.

The Broncos moved to 6–8 with the loss to keep their slim playoff chances alive. They will travel to Oakland to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football on Dec. 24.