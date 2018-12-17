Report: Broncos GM John Elway Tried to Hire Mike Shanahan Before the Season

Elway was reportedly ready to move on from coach Vance Joseph before Broncos CEO Joe Ellis blocked Shanahan's hire.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 17, 2018

Broncos general manager John Elway attempted to bring Mike Shanahan to Denver after the 2017 regular season, Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette reported on Monday.

According to Paige, Elway and Shanahan met in secret last year and "seriously discussed" a deal that would put Shanahan back as the team's head coach. Vance Joseph, the Broncos' current coach, had gone 5–11 during his first season on the job and is 6–8 so far in 2018. Elway was reportedly ready to replace Joseph with Shanahan, who led the Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl wins in 1997 and 1998.

One source told Paige that Shanahan was “so close” to being the Broncos coach in 2018 before CEO Joe Ellis refused to agree to fire Joseph and hire Shanahan.

Paige also noted that Shanahan had meetings of his own with quarterback Kirk Cousins about a potential reunion in Denver. Shanahan coached Cousins with the Washington Redskins. Cousins ultimately signed with the Minnesota Vikings this past offseason.

Shanahan coached the Broncos from 1995-2008 and posted a 138-86 record in his 14 seasons with the team. After being fired by Ellis, Shanahan spent four years coaching the Redskins and led them to a 24-40 record.

Shanahan has not coached in the NFL since 2013.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)