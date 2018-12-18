Following the Rams' 30-23 loss to the Eagles Sunday, video circulated on Twitter showing Los Angeles cornerback Marcus Peters confronting a fan in the stands.

It is not clear what the heckler was saying to Peters that provoked him to get up from the bench and walk toward him, but Peters can be heard asking the fan "Where you from, homie?" as he approached.

In a longer version of the clip released by TMZ, Rams safety John Johnson III is seen ushering Peters back to the bench after the one-time All-Pro started to walk away from the stands.

After the game, Peters told Jim Alexander of The Press-Enterprise the interaction was not that serious as he laughed off the exchange.

"Aw, naw, it wasn't nothing, man," Peters told Alexander. "Just making a little bit of fun with the people out there that be heckling and stuff. It wasn't nothing. Don't take it too personal."

On Monday, coach Sean McVay discussed the incident with reporters. McVay said he and Peters talked about what happened and he "was pleased with the way that [Peters] was able to communicate what went on, and I trust that these will be things that we'll learn from."

"I saw the video, got a chance to talk to Marcus," McVay said. "He knows that we’ve got to be better in those situations and can’t allow whatever is going on in terms of that dialogue to affect our ability to be focused on what is going on during the game and on the field with our team and how we can stay focused and concentrate on that."

McVay added that he isn't sure if the league would discipline Peters for his actions, but the Rams will handle the situation internally.

Sunday's loss to Philadelphia was the second straight for Los Angeles. At 11-3, the Rams have already clinched the NFC West and are in position to finish either first, second or third in the conference for playoff seedings. The Rams are one game behind the Saints for the top seed and hold a one-game edge over the Bears for the second seed and the coveted first-round bye. Los Angeles lost games to both teams this season and would lose the tiebreaker to each team if it finished with the same record as either.