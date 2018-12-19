Ketchup Enthusiast Patrick Mahomes Signs Endorsement Deal with Hunt's

Extra ketchup please.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 19, 2018

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes's breakout season might culminate in a league MVP award, but his stardom is already paying off in other ways.  

Mahomes, a noted ketchup enthusiast, has signed an endorsement deal with Hunt's.

"I’ve been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt’s ketchup delivers every time," Mahomes said in a release. "I’m thrilled to be joining the Hunt’s team."

The quarterback's love of the condiment went viral this month when an ESPN story noted he likes to put ketchup on everything he eats, including steak. 

He was then offered free ketchup for life by Heinz if he throws 57 touchdown passes this season to set the NFL single-season record for touchdown passes. The current record is 55 set by Peyton Manning in 2013. 

Following the offer, Mahomes was asked about the possible deal, and he said he wasn't opposed. He also revealed that he puts ketchup on mac and cheese. 

"I don’t think it’s that weird, but I put it on my macaroni and cheese," Mahomes said. "People seem to think that’s a weird thing, some people think that’s disgusting, but it’s good to me."

No word yet if the Heinz offer is still on the table with this new deal, but we'll guarantee there's some form of the condiment already on Mahomes's table. 

